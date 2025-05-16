Man Utd captain Maya Le Tissier can use Women's FA Cup final to show England boss Sarina Wiegman why she deserves more opportunities with the Lionesses

The 23-year-old has been consistently outstanding for the Red Devils since her move from Brighton, but its yet to translate to the international stage

On Sunday, Sarina Wiegman will be watching on as the two best English centre-backs of the 2024-25 season go head-to-head in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley, in a clash between Manchester United and Chelsea. Both have captained their sides to extremely impressive seasons, with United back in the Champions League and the Blues looking to complete just a second-ever treble. But only one looks set to feature prominently as the Lionesses head to Switzerland to defend their European Championship title this summer.

That is Millie Bright, who has not received anywhere near enough praise for her performances this season. The Chelsea skipper has taken full advantage of her first injury-free campaign in three years, forming a strong partnership with Nathalie Bjorn that has laid the foundation for a season that has already returned a League Cup and a sixth-successive Women’s Super League title.

On the other side, meanwhile, is Maya Le Tissier. Arguably among the top three players in her position in the WSL this season, alongside the Chelsea duo, her form at United is made all the more impressive by the fact it has come in her first year as the club’s captain, an honour she has fully earned despite only celebrating her 23rd birthday last month. And yet, to the surprise of many, her chances to showcase that level with Wiegman’s England have been rather limited.