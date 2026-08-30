Revealed: Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes opens up on 'awkward' dressing room situation after suddenly replacing Harry Maguire as permanent skipper

The Portugal international confessed that the initial proposition from Ten Hag caught him slightly off guard. Speaking to LIFEJACKET, Fernandes detailed the immediate tension, stating: "To be honest, [when] I got asked if I wanted to be captain of the club, it was a bit awkward for me because obviously I hadn't spoken to Harry about it."

However, Maguire quickly stepped in to defuse the situation. Ten Hag had already informed the centre-back of his decision, allowing Maguire to approach his successor directly. "But he already knew it before me, so I think the manager spoke with him before speaking with me," Fernandes added. "So he was very good; he came and talked to me about it, and he said that if he had to lose the armband, it would go to someone like me.

"So that made me a little bit more relaxed about the situation, also because me and him had a very close relationship before because he was already captain, I was captain when he wasn't there."



