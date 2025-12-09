Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes joins Mohamed Salah & Cesc Fabregas in exclusive Premier League club after stellar display vs Wolves

Alongside his two goals on the night against Wolves, Fernandes also registered an assist - as he teed up Mount’s effort. It is that contribution to the collective cause that has seen him join a notable club that boasts only five members.

He is just the fifth player in the Premier League era to have provided an assist in five consecutive away games. Said streak started for Fernandes in October when crossing for Harry Maguire to nod home a dramatic winner against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Fernandes then whipped in the corner that allowed Casemiro to score against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, before setting up Matthijs de Ligt at Tottenham. Two more assists were added to his tally in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, prior to turning provider for Mount against Wolves.

Liverpool superstar Salah, who is making plenty of headlines at present, enjoyed his five-game assist run for the Reds in 2023. Gerard Deulofeu achieved the same feat while operating on Merseyside for Everton in 2015.

World Cup winner Fabregas managed it for Chelsea in 2014-15, with his creative qualities also showcased at Arsenal and Barcelona, while Leicester legend Muzzy Izzet was the first to achieve the feat for the Foxes back in 2003.

