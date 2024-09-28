'That's why I rail against it' - Under-fire Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag fiercely defended by Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou amid Spurs' own slow start

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was fiercely defended by Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou as he empathised with the under-fire Dutch coach.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ten Hag under scanner after weak start to PL campaign

Must find a fix to the problems to save his skin at OT

Postecoglou kept his back in front of the media Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below