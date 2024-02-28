Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag reveals 'targeted' Bruno Fernandes is carrying 'serious injury' as he blasts 'pathetic' social media criticism of his captain
Erik ten Hag has praised Bruno Fernandes for overcoming a 'serious injury' to lead Manchester United to victory in the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fernandes had 'serious injury' according to Ten Hag
- Captain set up Casemiro's winner at Forest
- Manager attacked Fernandes' critics