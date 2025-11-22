Getty Images Sport
Man Utd being put through their paces! Ruben Amorim maintains strict training schedule despite lack of Europe
Amorim’s six-day work week reflects ruthless standards
According to The Times, the Portuguese coach has granted his players a two-day rest on just one occasion since taking charge. The message is unmistakable, as last season’s struggles will not be repeated, and the road back to the elite level begins on the training ground. United’s absence from midweek European action offers an unusual luxury, but Amorim has opted for the opposite approach. With rivals Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa balancing Premier League football with continental commitments, United find themselves uniquely placed to train with consistency, and Amorim intends to use that advantage to lay the foundations for a return to European competition next season.
- GOAL
A demanding weekly schedule meant to instill identity
Amorim’s typical week at Carrington is structured with meticulous precision. Monday is a day off, followed by a high-intensity session on Tuesday. Wednesday sees more than two hours of physical and tactical work with a recovery-based session on Thursday. A shorter session focused on match tactics is held on Friday, followed by the matchday and recovery on Sundays. Unlike many modern coaches who rely heavily on video sessions, Amorim blends analysis with physical walkthroughs. The former midfielder believes players learn more effectively by doing, and not watching.
He said: "I was a football player. Videos more than 12 minutes? Forget! Because they lose concentration. Instead of video, we do it like walking and jogging – it’s a way to do it. Showing some video."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Missing out on Europe 'a blessing in disguise'
United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, sealed by their defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final last season, was widely viewed as a major setback. But Amorim insists the squad simply wasn’t ready for Europe, and that the break will prove beneficial.
"I think we were not prepared to play Europe," he said earlier this season. "That is my feeling; to have strong games in the Champions League and to play Premier League we need time to develop as a team."
Amorim has repeatedly stressed that his first priority is establishing a tactical base the squad can rely on. Only once that bedrock is set, he argues, can United truly handle the twin demands of domestic and European football.
"I said last season we need time to prepare for every game," he said. "The games are really competitive and we need to build to our base and then to perform. And then in the future we need to have Europe for everyone to play games."
- AFP
Everton clash demands "100 Miles an Hour" Start
Attention now turns back to the Premier League, where United host Everton at Old Trafford this weekend. Fresh from the international break, Amorim wants his squad to shift gears and re-enter the rhythm of club football quickly.
In his pre-match press conference, Amorim said: "I think everybody is fine, is ready to go. Now it’s about changing the mindset. Forget a little bit about the national team, focus on our league understanding that we need to start at the first minute, 100 miles an hour to be ready for the game. We work today already, we analyse the last game to try to close that chapter. Now we’re preparing for the Everton game. It’s going to be a tough game."
United’s recent run of results has reinvigorated the atmosphere around Carrington, with players responding positively to the manager’s intensity and clarity. But Amorim is wary of complacency.
Amorim added: "Yes, but we need to understand it’s by winning games, so let’s do everything to win games. We know that Old Trafford is going to be in full spirit. They just want us to run, to fight, and then to play good football, so we will try to do that.
"That is the best thing [missing playing at Old Trafford again], because in the recent past it was hard to play at home. But nowadays you miss playing at home, that is a feeling we should have in our club. I’m really excited to be back playing at home and the players also. We need to continue winning at home."
Amorim’s regime is shaping a new Manchester United, which is disciplined and demanding. The six-day work weeks, the physical walkthroughs, and the insistence on tactical cohesion all signal a manager determined to drag United back to the highest level.
Advertisement