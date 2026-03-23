Boost for Man Utd as Bayern Munich would 'consider' selling Alphonso Davies to Red Devils amid consistent injury woes

Davies has been highly valued by Bayern ever since he broke into the first-team squad in 2019 as an attacking left-back with immense pace. He helped the Bavarian outfit win a continental treble of the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal during the 2019-20 campaign and has often been linked with big-money moves away from the Allianz Arena.

While he has remained loyal to Bayern thus far, the 25-year-old has endured a frustrating past few years or so. The Canada international returned from a cruciate ligament injury earlier this season but has been out of action since the second leg of Bayern's last-16 tie with Atalanta, which they won by a huge 10-2 aggregate scoreline.

He is thought to be making good progress from his latest setback, which is a hamstring issue, and will focus on his recovery during the international break having not been called up by Canada for their March friendlies with Iceland and Tunisia.