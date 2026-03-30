Man Utd & Atletico Madrid chasing Borussia Dortmund centre-back

Despite often operating in the shadows of teammates Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can, Anton has established himself as an indispensable figure. The centre-back has amassed 37 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing three goals. His consistent performances have drawn immense praise, with head coach Niko Kovac highlighting his selfless nature last month. Kovac described him as a player who "works in the background and underground and tries to pull many to his side or put them on the right track." The manager added: "That is for me leadership - putting his own ego in the background and putting the team in the foreground. Simply class."