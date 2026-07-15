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Two for the price of one! Man Utd get Andrey Santos & Youri Tielemans for less than Elliot Anderson or Sandro Tonali fees - with Michael Owen assessing transfer business
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How much Santos & Tielemans cost Man Utd
Brazilian midfielder Santos has made his way to Old Trafford after becoming disillusioned with life as a back-up option at Chelsea. He swapped west London for the North West in a £48 million ($64m) agreement.
More reinforcements in the engine room have been welcomed to the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ after snapping up Belgium international Tielemans, with the £35m ($47m) release clause in his contract at Aston Villa being triggered.
The Red Devils have acquired two proven Premier League performers after bidding farewell to Casemiro, with Michael Carrick’s squad being bolstered ahead of a return to Champions League competition.
Anderson, Tonali & Fernandes went for big money
United were said to have explored the possibility of acquiring at least one of Anderson, Tonali and Fernandes - after seeing them catch the eye at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and West Ham respectively. They were ultimately put off by eye-watering asking prices.
Anderson headed to the Etihad Stadium for £116m ($155m), while Tonali and Fernandes cost Spurs £100m ($134m) and £85m ($114m) as serious cash is splashed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
United appear to have benefited from their reluctance to bow under pressure to the excessive demands of domestic rivals, with patience on the recruitment front being rewarded. There remains the promise of more movement in and out of Old Trafford before the next deadline passes.
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Two for the price of one delivers value for Man Utd
Asked if the Red Devils’ double swoop for Santos and Tielemans looks like good business, given what others have been spending, former frontman Owen - UK ambassador for Casino.org, who are known for helping players compare trusted British online casino brands - told GOAL: “You'd say so, wouldn't you? It's not like they're in a position, like certain teams get to, like Arsenal now, you get to a position whereby you don't need numbers. You just, if something of real quality comes up to improve your team, then you go and do it.
“I still think Manchester United are probably a little way off that. Especially with Casemiro leaving, I still think numerically they're quite short in different positions. Obviously, Champions League this year as well, they're going to need more.
“They hardly changed a player last year. So I think they are going to need, it's numerical as well as quality, I think, at Manchester United at the moment. I get why they've gone for two for the price of one, as you put it. We certainly know plenty about Tielemans.”
Red Devils delighted to have Tielemans on board
United's director of football Jason Wilcox has said of getting Tielemans on board, with a deal being completed quickly once it became apparent that the 29-year-old FA Cup and Europa League winner was available: "Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years.
“He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United. Youri's consistency is exceptional, and he will add further composure, creativity and leadership to our squad.”
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More transfer business to come before summer deadline
Brazil international Ederson, who has been on World Cup duty this summer, appeared destined to join United’s ranks at one stage. Confusion has reigned there, with a £35m ($47m) agreement never being completed, but there is supposedly still a chance of said deal being revived.
United are eager to welcome fresh faces through the door as soon as possible, with pre-season plans in the process of being drawn up. Any further arrivals will be looking to help the Red Devils turn title-chasing potential into something more tangible on the trophy front.
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