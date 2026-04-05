Man Utd's £100m fire sale! Sir Jim Ratcliffe orders over eight players to leave Old Trafford this summer

The Red Devils are aiming to claw back approximately £100 million ($132m) in transfer fees this summer by offloading a significant portion of the first-team squad, according to The Sun. Under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club is prioritising a more sustainable financial model that involves moving on from high earners who have failed to deliver consistent performances on the pitch.

Top of the list are several high-profile names, with Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund all potentially on the chopping block. The club is hopeful that converting existing loan deals into permanent moves will provide the bulk of the revenue, specifically eyeing £64m from the permanent departures of Rashford to Barcelona and Hojlund to Napoli.