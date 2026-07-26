Man City make new attempt to lure Yan Diomande away from RB Leipzig despite claims he has agreed with both Real Madrid & PSG

The Premier League giants have verbally communicated their readiness to put together a transfer package worth approximately €100 million (£85m/$114m), according to Sky Sports. This move represents City's first major play for the 19-year-old, who has quickly become one of the most sought-after young talents in world football following a stellar campaign in the Bundesliga and a promising showing on the international stage.

Despite the eye-watering figures being discussed, a formal written offer from City is yet to arrive at the Red Bull Arena. Furthermore, unlike some of their continental rivals, City have not yet secured an agreement on personal terms with the player. The situation remains fluid as City’s recruitment team weighs up the necessity of matching the aggressive stances taken by other elite clubs.







