FBL-EUR-C1-BRATISLAVA-MAN CITYAFP
Mitchell Fretton

Man City to lose wonderkid James McAtee?! Frustrated midfielder open to January move as Premier League rivals circle

J. McAteeManchester CityTransfersPremier League

Manchester City are preparing for a battle to keep wonderkid James McAtee in January as clubs from across Europe elevate their interest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • McAtee drawing interest from across Europe
  • Frustrated with lack of game time under Guardiola
  • City preparing for battle to keep him in January
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱