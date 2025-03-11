Absolute fools or total geniuses? Man City's decision to sack Gareth Taylor and bring back Nick Cushing is a huge risk which could further damage a torrid season

The Cityzens' change of coach five days before the League Cup final, and just before four meetings with Chelsea, could be more harmful than helpful

There are a lot of convenient times for a club to sack a manager. Of course, between seasons is ideal, with international windows and, if a league is lucky enough to have one, winter breaks next up in the ranking. The week of a cup final, however, certainly wouldn’t make the list. Yet, that’s when Gareth Taylor, head coach of Manchester City‘s women’s team, found out his time at the club was over. On Monday evening, little over 24 hours after he guided the Cityzens into the FA Cup semi-finals and just five days before he was set to lead them out in the League Cup final, his departure was confirmed.

That in itself makes it surprising timing. Zoom out just a little, to factor in three more games, and it becomes even more shocking. City's opponents on Saturday are Chelsea, winners of the last five Women's Super League titles and the team currently eight points clear at the top of the table. City's opponents in their next three fixtures are also Chelsea, as the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final sandwich a meeting in the WSL.

It could not be a more unforgiving return to the club for Nick Cushing, appointed as interim upon Taylor's exit. The 40-year-old spent over six years in charge of the Cityzens, before moving to New York City FC, and delivered their only WSL title to date. But even with the struggles under Taylor and prior success with Cushing, City's decision to make this switch at this moment in time presents incredible risk, the kind of which could actually hinder their chances of success, rather than enhance them.