With both teams taking to the field for their final league fixture of 2025, it was Villa who started the better as Rachel Daly threatened to connect with in-form Kirsty Hanson’s low cross, but the captain narrowly missed the ball as she slid into the six-yard box. However, City were soon able to bypass the visitors’ impressive high press, taking the lead when Shaw converted Vivianne Miedema’s first-time cross for her 100th goal. And the 28-year-old scored her 101st just moments later when she raced into the penalty area, before cutting onto her favoured right foot to find the far corner.

Showing no signs of complacency in the second half, City pushed hard for a third, and they thought they had it when Miedema bundled home after Shaw hit the woodwork, but the goal was chalked off after Kerstin Casparij was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

However, the Blues eventually made it 3-0 when Netherlands international Miedema’s wonderful through ball found Aoba Fujino, who was emphatic with her finish past Villa goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo. So often a threat on the road, having drawn at Arsenal and won at Manchester United, the Villans were rewarded for their consistent pressure when defender Lucy Parker headed home from substitute Missy Bo Kearns’ corner.

But City - who were able to bring on captain Alex Greenwood for her first appearance since October - soon restored their three-goal cushion when Miedema capped off a brilliant performance with a goal as she got on the end of Fujino’s neat cross. And for the icing on the cake, Shaw then scored her third and fourth goals of the afternoon as Andree Jeglertz's side secured their 13th straight victory in all competitions. They will now finish the year six points ahead of second-placed Chelsea and eight clear of third-placed Arsenal.

GOAL rates City's players from Joie Stadium...