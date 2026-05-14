Man City win FA Youth Cup as Reigan Heskey nets late winner in final against Man Utd with Pep Guardiola & Michael Carrick watching on

In a contest of high stakes and even higher quality, it was Reigan Heskey who grabbed the headlines with a moment of individual brilliance on 87 minutes. The young winger cut inside from the left before thumping a sublime finish past Cameron Byrne-Hughes to secure the trophy for Oliver Reiss’s side. The goal arrived just as the match seemed destined for extra time, ensuring the blue half of Manchester would be the ones lifting the silverware.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the Manchester City Academy, representing their fifth FA Youth Cup triumph overall. Following successes in 1986, 2008, 2020 and 2024, this latest win over their cross-town rivals serves as another reminder of the elite talent being produced at the City Football Academy. With Pep Guardiola and Michael Carrick both watching from the stands, the future of the Manchester derby looks to be in very safe hands.