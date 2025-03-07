Manchester City FFP 2025Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Man City given three reasons why relegation punishment would be a ‘major surprise’ in FFP case as club legend predicts fine or transfer ban if champions are found guilty

Manchester CityPremier League

Manchester City have been told, by a former club captain, why relegation out of the Premier League in their FFP case would be a “major surprise”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • At least 115 charges hanging over the club
  • Waiting on verdict in long-running saga
  • Various punishments speculated on
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match