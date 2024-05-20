Man City veteran kicked out of boozy title party at 4am by security as celebrations get messy

GettyPeter McVitieMan City veteran kicked out of boozy title party at 4am by security as celebrations get messyManchester CityPremier LeagueWest HamManchester City vs West HamScott CarsonManchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson was reportedly escorted out of the team's celebrations after their Premier League title win on Sunday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGoalkeeper Carson celebrated title winReportedly almost got into fight at partyContract at City expires this summerArticle continues below