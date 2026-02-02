Man City's forgotten man Kalvin Phillips in talks over shock transfer deadline day loan to bottom-half Championship club

Phillips joined City in a deal worth £42 million ($57m) in 2022 but across the last four years, he has made just four starts. He was loaned to Ipswich Town last season as the Tractor Boys fell into the Championship, with the club failing to chase up a permanent deal, and has also played on loan at West Ham.

Manager Guardiola previously claimed Phillips was overweight in 2022, telling reporters: "He's not injured. He arrived overweight. I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play... That's why he cannot play. When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot."

Phillips later claimed the comment was one of the toughest moments of his career, saying: “After the World Cup was probably the toughest [moment], when Pep came out and said I was overweight. He was right to do so, but there are different ways to go about it. I did not disagree with him, but obviously I took a big knock on my confidence and how I felt at City. And my family were not happy about it either, especially my mum.”

He added: “She got frustrated when I was at City, she didn’t come to watch as much."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!