Man City, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich-linked 14-year-old USYNT phenom Cavan Sullivan called into Philadelphia Union squad for MLS preseason
U.S. men's national team teenage prospect Cavan Sullivan has been called into Philadelphia Union's preseason training camp.
- Philadelphia Union share preseason roster news
- Cavan joins brother Quinn Sullivan on roster
- 14-year-old phenom linked with best in Europe