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Man City and PSG eye Federico Valverde as Real Madrid star's stance on transfer revealed after Aurelien Tchouameni altercation
European giants monitor Valverde situation
The footballing world is closely watching the situation at Valdebebas following an altercation between Valverde and teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. While the Uruguayan star remains a vital part of the squad, the recent friction has prompted inquiries from clubs who previously viewed him as an "impossible" signing. These suitors are testing the waters to see if the current climate has changed the board's stance on a player once considered untouchable.
Despite the external noise, Valverde’s primary desire is reportedly to remain in the Spanish capital. The midfielder is currently recovering at home due to the "between 10 and 14 days of rest" required for the physical impact of the clash. However, interested clubs believe this is the most opportune moment to position themselves should the relationship between player and club deteriorate further.
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PSG and Man City prepare massive bids
PSG have long held an interest in the 27-year-old and have reportedly made informal contact to register their interest. Any potential deal would be a blockbuster operation, with sources telling ASa valuation between €100 million and €120m. The French champions are prepared to move quickly if Real Madrid decide to listen to offers, viewing him as the ideal engine for their midfield transition.
City are also in the frame, having previously touched base with the player's representatives as recently as last summer. At that time, City eventually signed Tijjani Reijnders, but Pep Guardiola remains a known admirer of Valverde’s versatility and work rate. If the "untransferable" label is removed, the Premier League giants are expected to be at the front of the queue to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.
Internal fallout from Valdebebas clash
While transfer talk intensifies, Madrid have focused on internal discipline. The club has already handed down a €500,000 fine to the players involved, though no sporting sanctions were applied. Coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been vocal about his frustration regarding the news reaching the public, stating that for things that happen in the dressing room to be leaked seems to me a betrayal of the club's values.
The manager has attempted to downplay the severity of the rift, insisting that such high-pressure environments naturally lead to flashpoints. Arbeloa clarified his stance by saying: "I want to say two things. First, I am very proud of the decisiveness, speed and transparency with which the club has acted. And on the other hand, that the players have acknowledged their mistake, expressing their regret and asking for forgiveness. For me, that is enough. What I am not going to do is burn them at a public stake, because they do not deserve it."
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Valverde remains committed to Madrid project
For now, Valverde's camp maintains that his heart is set on continuing his trophy-laden career at the Bernabeu. He views the incident with Tchouameni as a mistake that has been resolved internally through apologies. The player is focused solely on his rehabilitation and returning to the pitch to help the team during the business end of the season, showing the same commitment that has made him a fan favourite.