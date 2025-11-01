Man City keep the pressure on Chelsea at WSL summit as Vivianne Miedema & Aoba Fujino help to edge out West Ham

City dominated proceedings right from the off and saw a couple of goal-scoring chances wasted within the first few minutes after kick-off. Star striker Khadija Shaw's close-range header was blocked in the 11th minute as City came very close to breaking the deadlock. However, 15 minutes later the hosts got their well-deserved lead as Vivianne Miedema went on a rangy run from the centre circle before finding Fujino with a simple pass. The Japanese forward entered the box and comfortably found the back of the net.

City enjoyed more possession and created better opportunities in the rest of the half, although West Ham did come close to restoring parity as Viviane Asseyi hit the post with a powerful shot after receiving a pass from Shekiera Martinez.

The second half saw both teams attack with great intensity, however, neither managed to influence the scoreline. Both the Cityzens and the Hammers missed a series of chances. Fujino could have doubled her tally around the 70th-minute mark, after Gracie Prior's header hit the crossbar and fell to her feet, but her attempt was blocked.

Despite securing all three points, City would be disappointed with their performance as they missed a series of chances against a West Ham side that was there for the taking. They next face Everton away from home on Sunday.