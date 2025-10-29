Man City player ratings vs Swansea City: Rayan Cherki shines and Omar Marmoush secures come-from-behind win in Carabao Cup for Erling Haaland-less Cityzens

James Trafford (6/10):

Made a crucial finger-tip save to stop Widell from doubling Swansea's lead. Nothing he could do about Franco's worldie and he barely had to make a save in the second half.

Rico Lewis (6/10):

A lively display shuttling between defence and attack.

Abdukodir Khusanov (4/10):

An erratic performance. Set the tone with a reckless early challenge which he should have been booked for. Was then lucky his loose pass that was scooped up by Widell was not punished.

Nathan Ake (5/10):

Didn't show much authority as captain as no one bothered to pick up Franco when Key advanced.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (4/10):

Played his first game after missing two months with injury and it was a difficult return. Key twisted his way past him before setting up Franco's goal and then he got a booking for taking out Widell.