Man City player ratings vs Salford City: James McAtee has arrived! Academy starboy slams in hat-trick and Jeremy Doku impresses as Pep Guardiola's side destroy Class of 92-owned minnows in 8-0 hammering while Jack Grealish ends scoring drought

The academy graduate enjoyed a dream afternoon in a ruthless rout for the Cityzens against their neighbours.

James McAtee showed Pep Guardiola just what he can do when given the chance as he bagged a hat-trick in a stunning 8-0 win for Manchester City over Salford City in the third round of the FA Cup. The youngster grew up in Salford but showed no mercy against his hometown club in what was a very one-sided affair against the club owned by Manchester United's Class of 92 legends. McAtee was helped by a thrilling display from Jeremy Doku, who scored twice and set up two more goals.

Jack Grealish also performed well a week after being given a telling off by Guardiola and scored his first City goal for 13 months, netting from the penalty spot. McAtee's fellow academy graduate Nico O'Reilly got on the scoresheet while striker Divin Mubama marked his debut for the club by scoring his first goal.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad Stadium...