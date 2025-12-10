Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: Erling Haaland ends his Bernabeu hoodoo! Spot-kick seals vital Champions League win as outstanding Nico O'Reilly comes of age

City looked nervous in the early stages and appeared to have conceded a penalty in the second minute when Matheus Nunes felled Vinicius Jr, only for the referee to overturn the decision because the contact was outside the box. They were punished, however, when Bernardo Silva lost the ball and Madrid broke quickly, leading to Rodrygo slamming the ball in to score his first goal after a 32-game drought.

City worked their way back into the game from a corner, Josko Gvardiol rising high to meet the delivery and O'Reilly reacting quickest after Thibaut Courtois spilled the effort to his feet. City also won the penalty via a corner, Antonio Rudiger grappling with Haaland and giving away a spot-kick after a VAR check.

Haaland won the psychological battle with Courtois to score for the first time in his third trip to the Spanish capital, and City kept their cool in the second half, grinding out only a second-ever away victory against the aristocrats of European football.

The victory took Guardiola's side into fourth in the league phase standings, and they are on track to secure a top-eight finish and a place in last 16, in contrast to their stuttering last campaign which led to them facing Madrid in the play-offs and being dumped out.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Bernabeu...