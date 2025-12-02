Man City player ratings vs Fulham: Erling Haaland hits 100 club and Phil Foden bags twice but Pep Guardiola's side almost throw it away again in wild nine-goal thriller

Haaland was on a short drought of no goals in three games and began the game by hitting the post with a glorious opportunity. But he quickly made amends in typically emphatic fashion, lashing in a cross from Jeremy Doku in the 17th minute to score his 100th Premier League goal, doing so in record time. Scorer turned provider when City doubled their lead later in the first half, the Norwegian holding the ball up to slip in Tijjani Reijnders for a simple finish.

Foden, fresh from bagging a brace to rescue the win against Leeds, joined the goal frenzy by smashing in a loose ball from outside the box a minute before half-time after a careless punch by Bernd Leno a minute. But before half-time had arrived, Fulham got back in the game as Emile Smith-Rowe landed a diving header in first-half stoppage time.

City seemed to have put the game beyond the hosts' reach within nine minutes of the restart as Foden scored again and then Sander Berge deflected a shot from Doku into his own net. But Marco Silva's side rallied to set up an epic finish, with Alex Iwobi quickly responding by whipping the ball in from outside the box and making it 5-2.

Samuel Chukwueze then scoring his first two goals in English football in quick succession to reduce the deficit to one goal with 12 minutes remaining. City clung on nervously until the end to move two points behind Arsenal, who have their game in hand on Wednesday against Brentford.

