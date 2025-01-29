Savinho Man CityGetty
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Club Brugge: Savinho to the rescue! Brilliant Brazilian saves Pep Guardiola from ultimate Champions League embarrassment as Matheus Nunes shows he's a serious liability

Player ratingsManchester CityChampions LeagueManchester City vs Club BrugesFEATURES

The forward came off the bench and inspired the 2023 winners to a comeback victory which clinched a play-off place

A fire broke out at the Etihad Stadium before their do-or-die match with Club Brugge and it looked to a sign of things to come as Manchester City's Champions League dreams went up in smoke when they fell 1-0 down at half-time.

But Savinho came off the bench armed with a hose and a ladder and doused the flames to give Pep Guardiola's side a 3-1 victory which averted a disastrous early elimination and sealed their passage to the play-offs. The bad news? They will face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the next round.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

Article continues below
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
1118 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match