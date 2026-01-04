Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

Had a quiet first half, although rode his luck when he played a short pass within inches of Estevao. Had to be more alert in the second 45, keeping out an attempt from Delap and then thwarting Fernandez not once but not twice.

Matheus Nunes (7/10):

Worked in tandem with Cherki to create a formidable threat down the right wing and showed he has worked on his passing with an impressive diagonal ball straight to Reijnders' feet which led to a Foden chance.

Ruben Dias (7/10):

Led a high-pushing defence which underlined City's ambition to dominate the game and cut out the danger on the rare occasion it presented itself. Had to be taken off with a late injury, and it's tempting to wonder if the chaos in the box would have happened had he remained on the pitch.

Josko Gvardiol (7/10):

Had an eventful first half but had to come off early in the second with a concerning-looking injury, needing support from two medical staff as he hobbled off the pitch. Before then he made a series of lofted passes into attack and made a vital intervention to block Estevao's point-blank-range shot.

Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

A solid display for most of the game, keeping on top of Palmer and Fernandez. Unfortunately, his performance will be judged on him failing to stop Gusto getting down his flank to spark the equaliser.