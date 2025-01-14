Man City player ratings vs Brentford: Another late collapse! Phil Foden finally finds his scoring touch - but fragile champions throw away two points in top-four race

The England star's double looked to have put the champions on their way to a third straight Premier League win before they reverted to bad habits

Manchester City got what they deserved from a hugely entertaining 2-2 draw with Brentford as, after a brief respite of victories, the Premier League champions are back to square one: wondering how they threw away a lead to drop crucial points.

As usual, Brentford gave Pep Guardiola's side plenty to think about and had chances to take the lead before Phil Foden, who bagged a hat-trick in this fixture last season, put City in front in the second half with the help of a Kevin De Bruyne cross. Foden just beat De Bruyne to the loose ball after a Savinho shot was saved to double City's lead in the 78th minute and that should have signalled a fourth consecutive win for the visitors.

But instead they fell back to their worst habits and failed to kill the game off, missing more chances and not doing enough to prevent Brentford's whirlwind attacks. Yoane Wissa gave Thomas Frank's side hope in the 82nd minute before Christian Norgaard equalised two minutes into stoppage-time. Both sides went for the win at the death and it took a double block from Nathan Ake to prevent Bryan Mbeumo stealing it for the hosts.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...