Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: Erling Haaland finds his perfect partner! Rayan Cherki paves the way for Norwegian robot to smash his way past Cherries

City got an early scare when Eli Junior Kroupi finished off a lightning-quick breakaway move in the opening minute but he was offside. Their game plan was above all about getting the ball to Haaland in dangerous situations and it paid off in the 17th minute, when Cherki's cushioned header went behind Bournemouth's high defensive line and to Haaland, who sprinted clear from behind the halfway-line to slot past Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth levelled thanks to some suspect goalkeeping from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who tried to punch away a corner but instead swatted it into the air for Tyler Adams to volley home from close range. The Italian's protests that he had been fouled fell on deaf ears. City appealed for a penalty when a cross hit the body and then the arm of Alex Jimenez and it did not take long for fans to turn on referee Anthony Taylor. But they did not need any help when they regained the lead.

Cherki crafted a delicious first-time pass which split Bournemouth's defence and released Haaland, who powered his way into the area and rounded Petrovic to score his 13th league goal of the season in 10 games. The Norwegian could have had a hat-trick before the break when he was released by Jeremy Doku but this time Petrovic got the better of him and punched his chipped attempt away.

Bournemouth had three decent attempts to level after the break as Donnarumma denied Brooks and Kroupi, who also fired just wide. City made them pay down the other end with another slick move. Cherki and Foden combined to set Nico O'Reilly on his way and the academy product curled a low strike into the bottom corner, effectively ending the game on the hour-mark.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...