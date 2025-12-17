Man City player ratings vs Brentford: Who needs Erling Haaland?! Sublime Rayan Cherki leads Cityzens into Carabao Cup semis as goal machine rests up on the bench

Haaland was among a number of regulars to be named as substitutes by Guardiola, but City began in a positive manner as Cherki fired wide before Oscar Bobb shot straight at goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson. City were, however, lucky not to have Abdukodir Khusanov sent off when he brought down a goal-bound Kevin Schade, with there no VAR to intervene after the Uzbekistan defender was shown a yellow card.

Cherki was at the heart of everything City did well, and after he stung Valdimarrsson's palms from range, he eventually found the net when he lashed a shot into the top corner from 20 yards out with 32 minutes on the clock.

The home side continued to dominate after the break, and though James Trafford had to be alert to keep out efforts from both Kristoffer Ajer and Schade, Valdimarsson pulled off the best save of the match when he got down quickly to deny Phil Foden. He was powerless to stop Savinho from doubling City's lead, however, as the Brazilian's shot hit Ajer and looped over the Brentford 'keeper to end the match as a contest.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...