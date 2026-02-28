Man City hit with new injury blow after Erling Haaland ruled out as key player forced off during edgy win at Leeds

City's narrow victory over Leeds put them two points behind Arsenal with 10 games remaining in the season. The Gunners can increase the gap when they host Chelsea on Sunday but then City will have a game in hand against Crystal Palace. Guardiola's side have the added advantage of being at home in a potential title decider against Arsenal in April. And if they win their remaining games, including the showdown with the Gunners, they will be champions.

Match-winner Semenyo stressed how important it was to keep their destiny in their own hands. He told Sky Sports: "It means everything! We just want to win all our games, and whatever Arsenal do we'll just have to wait and see. We just need to control what we can control, win our games, and we'll see what happens."

Guardiola said he did not know when Haaland would be available again while he was not asked about O'Reilly's injury.