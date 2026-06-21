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Man Utd legend & former Man City boss Mark Hughes heartbroken following death of son at 38
Family release heartbreaking statement
The football world has rallied around Hughes after the loss of Alex was announced. In a statement issued via the League Managers Association (LMA), the former Wales manager expressed the profound grief felt by his family following the tragedy.
"Jill and I are totally heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved son Alex," the statement read in full. "Alex was a wonderful son, brother to Curtis and Xenna, devoted husband and father to Jessica and their two beautiful children Sebastian and Leonardo. Alex was Player Recruitment Lead at Grimsby Town FC, and had many good friends and colleagues. He will be so deeply missed by us all. We ask for privacy during this sad time as we come to terms with our family’s loss."
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A life dedicated to the game
Alex was born in 1987, a year that saw his father playing for European giants Barcelona. While he did not reach the same professional heights on the pitch as his celebrated father, Alex enjoyed a brief playing career in Wales before deciding to contribute to the sport through administrative and technical roles.
His transition into football administration saw him develop a reputation as a keen eye for talent and tactical analysis. Over the years, he became a respected figure behind the scenes at several English clubs, following in the professional footsteps of his father by working within the structures of some of the country's most well-known teams.
Building a career in recruitment
Alex’s off-field journey began as a match analyst at Blackburn Rovers before he moved to City to serve as a scout. His career trajectory saw him take on various roles at Fulham, 1860 Munich, and Reading, showcasing his versatility and deep understanding of the global game.
Later in his career, he moved into senior management roles, serving as the director of football at AFC Fylde. He also spent time at Morecambe before ultimately joining Grimsby Town, where he was working as the Player Recruitment Lead at the time of his passing.
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Tributes from Grimsby Town
Grimsby Town expressed their devastation at the news. The club noted that he had become a highly respected member of their staff since joining in 2025, playing a vital role in the Mariners’ recruitment strategy and first-team development.
Chairman Andrew Pettit said: “Everyone at Grimsby Town Football Club is shocked and saddened by the news of Alex’s passing. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. He will always be remembered as a valued member of the Mariners family who contributed so much during his time with us.”
Chief Executive Officer Polly Bancroft added: “Alex was a much-loved and highly respected member of the Grimsby Town family," Bancroft added. "His professionalism, dedication and warmth made a lasting impact on everyone who worked with him. I thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Alex and will remember him not only as an outstanding colleague, but as a genuinely kind person who had a positive effect on those around him. He will be greatly missed across the Club and beyond.”