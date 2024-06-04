Man City launch legal action against Premier League with hearing set to have massive impact on 115-charges case

GettyGill ClarkMan City launch legal action against Premier League with hearing set to have massive impact on 115-charges caseManchester CityPremier LeagueArsenalChelseaLiverpoolManchester UnitedTottenhamAston VillaManchester City are suing the Premier League for "discrimination" and seeking damages, with a hearing set to start on Monday, June 10.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChampions in legal battle with Premier LeagueWant to bring an end to major "unlawful" ruleVerdict could have ramifications for club's 115 chargesArticle continues below