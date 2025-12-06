Man City goal machine Erling Haaland gives honest reaction as Norway are pitted against France & Kylian Mbappe in 'tough' World Cup group stage draw

France manager Didier Deschamps was keen to embrace the drama of the inevitable duel. "It will be a great duel," he told reporters. "Both teams have lots of other big names, but of course Kylian and Haaland are two players recognised around the world and they will be two of the contenders to be the top scorer."

Deschamps was quick to highlight not only the Haaland–Mbappe spectacle but also the renewed significance of France facing Senegal, a flashback to one of the most dramatic opening nights in World Cup history. In 2002, Papa Bouba Diop stunned the world by scoring the winner against the reigning champions, setting in motion a disastrous tournament for Les Bleus as they departed without a single victory.

"Every World Cup has its own story and we need to make sure this one is as beautiful as possible," added Deschamps. "Of course, as France we have a status and there is a lot of expectation around us, but we need to show respect and humility from the beginning. Before thinking about what is at the top of the mountain, we will need to work our way up gradually and the first steps are difficult."