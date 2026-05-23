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Man City eye sensational move for Chelsea star as behind-the-scenes talks already underway to land Enzo Maresca's top target
Maresca targets reunion with Argentine ace
As the post-Guardiola era begins to take shape at the Etihad Stadium, City have identified Fernandez as their primary transfer objective. According to Sky Germany, the move is being heavily driven by Maresca, who is set to succeed Guardiola on a three-year contract this summer.
The Italian tactician formed a close bond with the World Cup winner during his 18-months tenure at Stamford Bridge and believes Fernandez is the ideal profile to conduct his midfield. The report suggests that City have wasted no time in making their move, with initial talks having already taken place behind the scenes to explore the feasibility of the transfer.
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Fernandez's growing frustration at Chelsea
Fernandez’s long-term future in west London has been the subject of intense speculation recently. The midfielder previously expressed his dissatisfaction following the club’s elimination from the Champions League, and his relationship with the hierarchy was further strained after he was handed a two-game internal suspension for making public comments about a potential move to Real Madrid during an international break.
The Argentine has been vocal about his admiration for Maresca in the past, even questioning the Chelsea board's decision to let the coach go mid-season. Fernandez said: "I don’t understand it either. Sometimes there are things that we as players don’t understand, how and in what way they try to manage things. Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot because we had an identity. He gave us an order, even though, as is the way of football, sometimes it’s good and bad. But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing, and obviously his departure hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season, it cuts everything short."
Tactical shift at the Etihad
City are reportedly looking for a flagship signing to kickstart Maresca’s reign, and Fernandez’s ability to control the tempo of matches from deep is seen as the perfect fit for the squad's revised tactical direction. After arriving at Chelsea for a then British-record fee of £106.8 million, Fernandez has struggled to find consistency in a frequently rotating Blues side.
With Chelsea missing out on Champions League football next season, the prospect of joining the perpetual winners in Manchester may prove too tempting to turn down. The Blues face a final-day trip to Sunderland this Sunday, knowing they can finish no higher than seventh in the Premier League table, a factor that only adds to the uncertainty surrounding their star assets.
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Developing summer shortlist
While Fernandez is the marquee name on the list, City’s recruitment team is busy across several fronts. They are also said to be monitoring Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Newcastle’s Tino Livramento as they look to refresh the defensive and midfield departments. Maresca’s intimate knowledge of the Chelsea squad could lead to further interest in Stamford Bridge stars.
Chelsea are expected to demand a fee close to what they paid Benfica in 2023, making any potential deal one of many complex negotiations this summer. However, with Maresca pushing hard for his dream transfer, the hierarchy at City appears ready to back their rumoured new manager to the hilt as they aim to wrestle the title back from Arsenal next season.