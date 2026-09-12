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'You need to adapt!' - Man City boss Enzo Maresca delivers blunt message to Michael Carrick ahead of derby clash against Man Utd
Derby day preparation gap
The build-up to the Manchester derby has been dominated by talk of fixture congestion. Manchester United enter Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with a significant rest disadvantage, having faced Azerbaijani outfit Sabah in the Champions League on Thursday evening.
Conversely, Manchester City fulfilled their European obligations on Tuesday. Despite facing a stern test away to Porto, Maresca's squad will benefit from two additional days of recovery compared to their cross-city rivals. Carrick expressed frustration at the quick turnaround, branding the UEFA scheduling as "not ideal" for his squad.
- AFP
Maresca offers no sympathy
Addressing the preparation disparity, Maresca offered little comfort to his opposite number. The Italian tactician highlighted that City navigated an identical scenario last season, hosting Napoli on a Thursday before travelling to Arsenal on Sunday.
"To be honest, the club mentioned to me that it happened exactly the same last year when the club played Napoli and then after two days played Arsenal. Sometimes it happens in football," Maresca explained. "I don't have any doubt that Man United are going to be ready for that."
The City boss insisted that such hurdles are an unavoidable aspect of elite competition. He urged the Red Devils to accept the circumstances, adding: "That happens and you need to adapt. It happened last year with us, this season with them, next season it will happen with a different team. The only thing I can say is that happened and you need to adapt."
Praise amid the pressure
Despite the blunt scheduling message, Maresca remains a keen admirer of Carrick's work at Old Trafford. The two managers previously crossed paths three years ago when Maresca's Leicester City faced Carrick's Middlesbrough, and the City boss has tracked his rival's progress closely.
United defeated City last season shortly after Carrick assumed his role on an interim basis. Acknowledging that impact, Maresca said: "I think he's doing a fantastic job since last season. He took over in a complicated situation, finished very well. This season more or less starts in the same way so he's doing a very good job."
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Red Devils seek consistency
Sunday's clash represents a significant test for a United side struggling to find early-season stability. Carrick's men are already under scrutiny following a shock opening-day defeat to newly promoted Hull City and a frustrating 2-2 draw with Everton, where they twice squandered the lead.
However, their attacking threat at Old Trafford remains potent, with nine goals plundered in just two home outings this term. City will need to be wary of that firepower as they look to capitalise on their physical advantage and secure derby bragging rights.
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