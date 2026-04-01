AFP
Man City demand clarity from Pep Guardiola over his future as summer transfer targets await coach's decision
Pressure builds for a decision
According to talkSPORT, City have formally asked Guardiola whether he plans to see out his current deal. In the aftermath of winning the Carabao Cup, the club have sought clarity as they begin to put summer plans into place. Senior figures, including sporting director Hugo Viana, do not yet know whether the 55-year-old will stay or go at the end of this campaign. The starting position of the club is simply that their manager possesses a contract until summer 2027, but there remains a distinct possibility he leaves. The club have hopes he will confirm his plans soon.
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Transfer targets waiting on news
The uncertainty surrounding the dugout is beginning to bleed into the recruitment strategy at the Etihad. Several summer targets, including Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, are understood to be factoring the manager's future into their decision-making process. While City remain an attractive destination regardless of who is in charge, the presence of their iconic coach is a significant draw for the elite talent of Europe. There is no suggestion players will turn down the club if he leaves, but uncertainty over his future is already impacting planning. The club insist they are calm and have contingency plans prepared.
Searching for potential successors
The manager has won 19 trophies in Manchester, including six Premier League titles, and the preference is for him to see out his contract. However, the club must be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Enzo Maresca is a leading candidate to replace him. Roberto De Zerbi, Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso have also been linked with the vacancy, though the former has just taken over as Tottenham manager. Despite the revolving door of names, the club maintain that no formal moves have been made, hoping their coach stays until summer 2027.
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What next for Man City?
City face a daunting end to the campaign under Guardiola. Having already lifted the Carabao Cup, the club are currently sit nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race. His side must now focus on an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool on April 4.