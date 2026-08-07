AFP
Man City react as Chelsea slap eye-watering £75m price tag on Malo Gusto as Enzo Maresca eyes reunion
City eye reunion but baulk at valuation
City are reportedly interested in bringing Gusto to the Etihad Stadium, but the Etihad outfit have been left stunned by Chelsea's financial demands, according to RMC Sport. The Blues have slapped a significant price tag on the 23-year-old, with reports suggesting that are demanding £75million for the former Lyon star. As it stands, City are unwilling to meet those demands.
The interest stems largely from new City boss Enzo Maresca, who is desperate to reinforce his defensive options with a natural right-back. During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Maresca relied heavily on Gusto's athleticism and tactical ability, and he believes the Frenchman would be the perfect fit for his setup in Manchester.
- Getty
Alonso reshapes the Chelsea project
While the Gusto saga unfolds, Xabi Alonso is wasting no time in putting his own stamp on the Chelsea squad. The Spaniard has overseen a dramatic overhaul of the team that missed out on European football last season, targeting a return to the Champions League elite. The arrival of Morgan Rogers in a deal worth £117 million from Aston Villa has already highlighted the club's ambition and willingness to invest heavily in top-tier domestic talent. However, balancing the squad to accommodate these sweeping changes means significant departures are inevitable.
Gusto is not the only high-profile name who could be headed for the exit door as part of this transition. Alonso is also prepared to let other first-team regulars leave to make room for his preferred targets.
Neto and Fernandez also on City radar
Maresca’s raid on his former employer might not stop with Gusto. The Italian tactician is also heavily linked with a move for Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, who Chelsea value in a similar price bracket to Gusto. With Savinho potentially moving to Tottenham, Neto has emerged as a primary candidate to add flair and pace to the City attack.
Furthermore, City are reportedly keeping a close eye on Enzo Fernandez as a 'dream' successor to Rodri, should the Spaniard decide to return to La Liga with Barcelona. Chelsea are believed to want upwards of £120m for the Argentine World Cup winner.
- Getty Images Sport
Full-back shuffle at Stamford Bridge
The potential departure of Gusto coincides with a total revamp of the full-back positions under Alonso’s watch. On the left flank, Marc Cucurella has already secured a move to Real Madrid, with Pep Chavarria arriving as his direct replacement. On the right, Chelsea have invested heavily in the future by signing Serie A Defender of the Year Marco Palestra from Bologna.
This massive investment in Palestra is a clear indication that Gusto has become expendable if the right price is met. With captain Reece James remaining the undisputed leader when fit, Gusto faces the prospect of diminished playing time if he stays in west London.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting