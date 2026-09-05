AFP
'Lots of things have changed' - New Man City captain Ruben Dias reveals the difference between Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium
Tactical evolution under the new regime
Dias has provided an insightful look into the transition between Guardiola and new manager Maresca. While much of the footballing world expected a radical shift following Guardiola's departure, the new Etihad captain suggests that the foundation remains familiar even as the finer details evolve.
Speaking about the atmosphere under the new head coach, the center-back expressed optimism regarding the team's trajectory. "Really positive. Obviously, lots of things have changed but, in the end, not changed that much. It’s new energy and we’re feeling good. Enzo has his specific ideas about the way he sees the game – offensively and defensively," Dias said to the club's official website.
- AFP
Continuity amidst significant squad changes
Despite the arrival of new faces and the implementation of fresh ideas, Dias believes that the core characteristics of the Man City squad allow for a seamless transition. The defender highlighted that the team’s comfort with the ball remains their primary strength, providing a bridge between the two coaching eras. This sense of continuity is vital as the club navigates a season of significant turnover, including the recent record-breaking arrival of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.
"Overall, it’s very much a game we were used to playing - then there’s details that make it different in different moments and I feel everyone is buying into the idea a lot," Dias added. "There's a lot of us with the ball and that's our main characteristics – I feel like in that way it's a continuity, even though we are different."
The center-back's assessment suggests that Maresca is successfully blending his own philosophy with the existing blueprints of the squad.
Maresca confirms new leadership hierarchy
The dawn of the Maresca era has also brought a formal restructuring of the club's leadership group. Following the departures of long-standing figures like Rodri and Bernardo Silva, the manager has officially confirmed the four players who will lead the team this season. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash with Coventry, Maresca said: "The captain is Ruben, Erling [Haaland], Marc Guehi, and Gianluigi Donnarumma."
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The road ahead for City
As Manchester City prepare for the challenges of a packed domestic and European schedule, the stability provided by senior figures like Dias will be crucial. The defender’s endorsement of Maresca suggests a unified dressing room, one that is ready to reclaim Premier League glory under a slightly different tactical lens.
The upcoming fixtures will provide a sterner test of how well these new ideas have been implemented. However, the optimism radiating from the new captain serves as a warning to their rivals that the City machine is far from finished.
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