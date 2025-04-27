This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Man City kits 24-25 leakedFooty Headlines
Abhinav Sharma

Man City 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Manchester CityPremier LeagueCULTUREKITS

Everything you need to know about the new Manchester City kits for the 2025-26 season.

Manchester City's partnership with Puma is set to roll on into the 2025-26 season, with the German sportswear giant sealing a deal worth a reported £65 million per year for the next decade. This agreement ensures Puma will continue as the club's main kit supplier through 2029.

Shop Man City kits at Puma
Buy now

While it's still a bit early to get a look at next season's designs, whispers are already making the rounds about the bold new look City will sport. After a relatively understated kit this season with just subtle detailing, it seems Pep Guardiola's men are ready to turn up the style factor in 2025-26 with something a bit more daring. Stay tuned for a kit that promises to make a statement!

City continues to sport the Etihad main sponsor along with OKX on the sleeves, GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden will be wearing in the upcoming season...

Article continues below

Next Match