'I want to make my place in Tottenham' - 'Monster' Spurs youngster eyeing starting role next season after incredible goalscoring exploits in Europe
Incoming Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic wants to earn a starting role at the club next season after impressing in Croatia, Poland and Belgium.
- Vuskovic set to join Spurs later this year
- 18-year-old defender has been an attacking threat during fledgling career
- Teenager wants to challenge Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven