Major League Soccer to debut immersive Embodied Sound technology at LAFC vs. Austin FC playoff match
Revolutionary ball-tracking audio system
The technology marks the first-ever use of isolated ball audio in a live soccer broadcast, offering audio engineers unprecedented control and clarity. By routing the ball's sound into a dedicated channel, the broadcast mix will deliver more precise and immersive effects, capturing the energy of each kick, post hit, and player reaction without being overwhelmed by ambient stadium noise.
This innovation provides mixers with a clean, controllable "ball channel," enabling them to emphasize key moments in real time without affecting other ambient sounds.
MLS's commitment to technological innovation
EDGE Sound Research, a U.S.-based leader in multimodal audio, has collaborated closely with Major League Soccer over the past year to adapt their Virtual Sound Engine platform specifically for soccer broadcasting. The company's CEO, Valtteri Salomaki, explained that the development process involved optimizing audio-focus tools to leverage tracking data and automatically generate field effects mixes for broadcasts.
“Over the past year, we’ve collaborated closely with Major League Soccer to adapt our Virtual Sound Engine platform supporting the automation and enhancement of broadcasting [for] soccer,” Salomaki said as per Sportsvideo.org. “Early on, we optimized our audio-focus tools to leverage tracking data and automatically generate the field FX mix for broadcasts.
“As we began working in various stadiums, we quickly realized how the sheer loudness of the crowd can wash out the sounds from the field of play. That challenge led us to build a new machine-learning and DSP infrastructure that allows us to rapidly fine-tune models to specific sports sounds, such as the kick of a ball.”
Evolution of technology
EDGE Sound Research, a member of the MLS Innovation Lab, had previously applied earlier versions of this technology in stadium environments, including the Minnesota Twins' Target Field, where it enhanced the in-venue experience for hearing-challenged fans. The company later tested iterations of the technology at the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas earlier this year.
The MLS application represents a significant evolution, taking the ball-tracking capability from venue enhancement to broadcast application, with this week marking the first live production where the full Virtual Sound Engine platform will be deployed for MLS.
MLS Innovation Lab's impact
The audio initiative comes through the MLS Innovation Lab, which identifies, supports, and accelerates startups driving the next wave of sports technology, fan engagement, and on-field performance.
