Major boost for England as Declan Rice set to return from injury in World Cup knockout stage clash with DR Congo

Thomas Tuchel is set to welcome back one of his most influential performers as the Three Lions move into the business end of the tournament in North America. Rice was a notable absentee during the 2-0 win against Panama, a decision made after the 27-year-old sustained a heavy blow to his calf during the previous goalless draw with Ghana, but he will be fit to start in the round of 16 - per BBC Sport.

The midfielder struggled with his training volume initially, but his return to the final session before the squad travelled to New Jersey sparked optimism. In his absence, Tuchel turned to Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham to hold the fort in the middle of the park.

However, with the stakes rising in Atlanta, the German tactician is keen to restore his premier ball-winner. "He's just in a sweet spot after his injury. He's happy to play again, he just feels free .. He needs to play with this intensity, he loves to play on this kind of stage," Tuchel said.