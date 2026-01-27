Getty Images Sport
Major blow for Man Utd! Patrick Dorgu facing long spell on sidelines after suffering injury at Arsenal
Hamstring injury halts resurgence
The 21-year-old faces a lengthy rehabilitation period after suffering the setback during the frantic closing stages of United’s 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, The Athleticreports. Dorgu, who had earlier scored a spectacular half-volley from outside the box to help secure the three points, pulled up while chasing a long ball in the second half. While the club are still assessing the full extent of the damage to establish a concrete timeline, the report indicates that the medical team expects him to be sidelined for around 10 weeks.
The diagnosis represents a significant downgrade from the initial prognosis offered immediately after the final whistle. Speaking in his post-match press conference in north London, Carrick had expressed hope that the issue was merely fatigue-related. The interim head coach suggested that the player had "hopefully" just come off with cramp, given the intensity of the fixture against the league leaders. However, subsequent assessments have revealed a muscular injury that will keep the youngster out of contention until the spring, disrupting the momentum he had built over the past fortnight.
- Getty Images Sport
Thriving in advanced role under interim boss
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel given the player's explosion in form following the departure of Ruben Amorim. Under the previous management, the former Lecce man was primarily utilised as a wing-back, often tasked with defensive responsibilities that limited his attacking output. However, since Carrick took charge, Dorgu has been redeployed as a left-winger within a 4-2-3-1 system, a tactical switch that has yielded immediate results.
The Dane has been integral to United’s recent turnaround, starting and scoring in consecutive victories over Manchester City and Arsenal. His goal against the Gunners - a precise strike from distance - highlighted the threat he poses when allowed to operate further up the pitch. In total, he has featured 22 times in the Premier League this season, recording three goals and three assists. His absence leaves a void just as the team appeared to have found a winning formula, forcing the coaching staff to rethink their attacking setup for the upcoming schedule.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Return targeted for April clash
If the 10-week timeline proves accurate, Dorgu will miss the club’s next eight matches across all competitions. This period covers a vital stretch of the season as United attempt to climb the table and secure European qualification. The projected recovery time would see him miss the entirety of February and March, with a potential return date pencilled in after the next international break.
The fixture against Leeds United on April 11 has been identified as a possible target for his comeback. Until then, the squad will have to cope without one of their most dynamic outlets. The layoff effectively rules him out of a significant portion of the remaining campaign, meaning he will have to work hard to regain match fitness for the final run-in.
- Getty Images Sport
Compounding squad availability issues
The news adds to the fitness headaches currently facing the medical department at Carrington. Dorgu joins Matthijs de Ligt on the sidelines, with the Dutch centre-back having missed the last 11 games due to a back issue sustained in early December. The loss of another key starter stretches the resources available to Carrick as he navigates his interim tenure.
Dorgu arrived at Old Trafford in February last year, signing from Serie A side Lecce for a fee of £25 million. He has since made 44 appearances for the club, establishing himself as a regular fixture in the side. While his versatility has been an asset, his recent performances as an out-and-out winger had suggested he was finding his best level in a United shirt. The club must now look to their squad depth to replace his energy and goalscoring threat while he undergoes his rehabilitation programme.
Advertisement