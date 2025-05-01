'Not feeling well at all' - Major blow for Barcelona as one of their key players is set to miss crunch Champions League second leg vs Inter due to injury suffered at worst possible time
Jules Kounde had to be taken off before half-time against Inter on Wednesday, with Barcelona fearing that the right-back could miss the return leg.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kounde had to be withdrawn early on in 3-3 draw
- Extent of injury yet to be revealed
- Fears he'll now miss the second leg