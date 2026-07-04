'Just magical!' - Cape Verde leave Thierry Henry in awe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'almost in tears' after glorious defeat against Argentina

Cape Verde, making their debut on the world stage, entered the round of 32 clash as massive underdogs, ranked 66 places below the world number one side. However, their fearless approach forced a nervy extra-time ending for Argentina and captured the imagination of the global audience, including legendary striker Ibrahimovic, who was working as an analyst for FOX Sports.

The former Sweden international was visibly emotional following the final whistle, stating: "I can stand there and give applause to Cape Verde because it was all about Cape Verde. Small island with big dreams, and they almost threw out the big giant. These guys, they’re heroes. This is heroes. They became idols of their small island, and they are stars. They didn’t lose any game during 90 minutes, important to say. They almost made it in this game."

Ibrahimovic added: "I almost have tears because of this moment, seeing these images. Argentina’s not even celebrating because this is not about Argentina or Leo Messi. This is about Cape Verde, and they almost did it."