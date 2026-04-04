'I was thinking about Madrid' - Kylian Mbappe makes stark admission about final season at PSG & manager Luis Henrique

Speaking on The Bridge, Mbappe reflected on his missed opportunity to fully absorb the tactical wisdom of Luis Enrique. "He is a really good manager," Mbappe admitted. "I had him in my last year (at PSG), so I couldn’t make the most of it."

"For the first month (of Luis Enrique’s reign), I was in the loft. I came back, I told myself: ‘I have the sword of Damocles hanging over my head. At any moment, they’re going to cut off my head, so I might leave again.’ Then I made the decision to leave, and so in the last three or four months, he kept me just for the Champions League. I was half-thinking about Madrid at that point. As a player, I didn’t make the most of Luis Enrique."