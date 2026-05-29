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Madonna leaks new Chelsea top! Singing icon dances in unreleased Blues jersey in video with Gymskin weeks after golfer Justin Rose wore it on PGA Tour
Chelsea’s leaked kit gains another high-profile appearance
Madonna has seemingly 'confirmed' the design of Chelsea’s new home shirt after wearing the unreleased jersey in a video alongside British content creator Gymskin. The pair were filmed dancing on top of a desk inside the singer’s London home, with fans quickly spotting the blue Nike strip. The appearance has added further momentum to ongoing speculation surrounding Chelsea’s 2026-27 home kit. The shirt worn by Madonna matched the same design previously seen on golfer Justin Rose earlier this month.
Rose fuelled speculation online
Rose, a known Chelsea supporter, arrived at the PGA Championship at Aronimink wearing the jersey before his opening round alongside Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. The world No. 7 responded to the attention on social media with a t-shirt emoji and eyes emoji, further hinting that the design shown publicly could be Chelsea’s upcoming home strip.
Madonna has also not publicly addressed the jersey appearance, though the singer’s involvement immediately drew attention from both football supporters and pop culture audiences online.
Chelsea appear set for a fresh look next season
The leaked shirt marks a noticeable shift from Chelsea’s recent home kits. The design includes a traditional collar and yellow trim, while the club crest appears without the circular border that has featured on the badge since 2005. Both versions worn publicly by Madonna and Rose also appeared without a front-of-shirt sponsor. That clean design has matched previous online leaks linked to the club’s upcoming strip. The kit forms part of Chelsea’s long-standing partnership with Nike, which signed a 15-year agreement with the club worth £900 million in 2016. Despite the growing number of public sightings, Chelsea have yet to officially unveil the shirt.
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Official launch expected soon
Chelsea are expected to formally release the new home kit in the coming weeks as anticipation continues to build around the design. The involvement of globally recognised figures such as Madonna and Rose has already given the strip significant visibility before its official launch.