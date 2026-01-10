'That was for Ethan' - Macclesfield star's heartfelt tribute to late team-mate who died in car crash at age of 21 after historic win over Crystal Palace

Macclesfield’s victory was particularly poignant as the family of McLeod, who was killed in a car accident while travelling back from his side’s match at Bedford Town on 16 December, were in attendance as Rooney’s side - 117 places below Premier League Palace - upset the odds.

And in an emotional interview after the game, Dawson revealed McLeod’s parents sent him a good-luck message before Saturday’s match, with the 27-year-old then paying tribute to his former team-mate.

“That was for him,” Dawson said. “A big team performance. We’ve dug in really well, and that was for Ethan.

“I haven’t really mentioned much in the changing room. I didn't want to put the extra pressure on the lads. I had a nice message off his dad last night and I was like, do I send it to the lads, or do I tell them before the game. But I didn't really want to put that little extra bit of pressure on them with everything we've been through, so I thought I'd leave that till after the game.

“It was tough. You know, his parents are here today, young Ethan, so we need to go and see them as well. It’s been a really tough time and we've all stuck together through it. It’s never, ever gonna get easier. We've still got pitchers up in the changing room. That will never go.

“It has been really tough. But Ethan, I think he'd be looking down today and he'll be proud of us as well.”