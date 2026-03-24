Lyon’s season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, a series of ups and downs that, with just a few months to go until the end of the season, has seen Paulo Fonseca’s side slip to fourth place on 47 points, level with Lille following the last matchday and at risk of falling out of the European places: it is not a great spell for the team, which has picked up just two points from its last five league matches and, across all competitions, has not won in eight consecutive matches (three draws and five defeats).
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Lyon can’t seem to win anymore, Fonseca in freefall: eight games without a win, European qualification at risk
Lyon's Form
That run of more than 10 consecutive wins a month ago seems a distant memory; now Lyon must grit their teeth and try to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. Their form in March has put a damper on Fonseca’s side’s ambitions, and during this break he will need to focus above all on finding ways to boost their goal tally. At the back, the team is solid, conceding just over one goal per game on average, with half of their matches ending in a clean sheet; at the other end of the pitch, however, the picture is quite the opposite: with 51 goals scored, Lyon have the second-worst attack among the top ten teams in Ligue 1 (only Metz are worse, with 46 goals), having scored just three goals in their last five matches.
THE LYON SQUAD
The team’s top scorer with 11 goals is Pavel Sulc, a striker born in 2000 who joined in the summer from Viktoria Plzen (€7.5 million); behind him is Corentin Tolisso with 7 goals, followed by a couple of players with 3 goals each. One of them is the Brazilian Endrick, signed on a dry loan from Real Madrid in January, who made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut in the Coupe de France and netting a hat-trick in his second league match. Fonseca’s squad includes several players who have previously played in Serie A: former Atalanta man Hans Hateboer, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a flash in the pan at Roma, and the American Tanner Tessmann, signed from Venezia. Among the youngsters, keep an eye on Malick Fofana and Afonso Moreira, two players born in 2005 who are establishing themselves as first-team regulars.